23 horses seized from Pasquotank County facility; rehabilitation begins

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC — 23 horses are now being rehabilitated across Hampton Roads and North Carolina after being seized from a property in Pasquotank County.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a welfare call last Wednesday regarding Skyward Pines Equestrian Center in Elizabeth City. The sheriff's office says they worked with the U.S. Equine Rescue League to evaluate the horses and that the animals were found to be in poor condition. That led to a surrender operation on Friday.

Regina Waterfield-Hatchell, Owner of Ashmor Farms in Virginia Beach came to rescue one of the horses. She said his name is Country, short for Smooth Country Rhythm. Hatchell says he’s 31 years old and in his glory days, he was a show horse.

She showed what appeared to be sores on his ears and back. His ribs were visible.

“He has gaping wounds in his withers where the saddle from the kids riding him where he has no muscle, no fat and they still continue to let that saddle eat into his back. It’s not okay,” stated Hatchell.

She explained that he’s on a diet of small amounts of fresh alfalfa and is fed every three hours. In time, that will be increased.

“Their body does not know how to function. It has to learn how to start operating again,” she said.

Janessa Lockwood, President and Founder of Southern Hope Animal Rescue and Education in Shawboro, NC tells News 3 they received two of the horses, named Jasmine and Pilgrim. She said they are emaciated and it’s been heartbreaking to witness.

As of Monday afternoon, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office said no charges had been filed against the horses’ owner, but they say investigators are still completing their reports.

Anyone wishing to contribute to the cost of rehabilitating the animals is asked to contact the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office at 252-548-4530.

Stay with News 3 for updates.