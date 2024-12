VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One person was injured after a shooting that occurred just down the street from Tallwood Elementary.

It occurred at the intersection of Kempsville Rd. and Schoolhouse Rd. in Virginia Beach around 9 p.m. Monday night.

One person was sent to the hospital in critical condition, according to Virginia Beach police.

No word on who pulled the trigger or what led to this.

If you know anything about what happened, police ask you to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.