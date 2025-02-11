10-year-old receives Everyday Hero award for saving 6-year-old friend from falling off ski lift

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — 10-year-old Major Metzger recently learned how brave he is.

He was on a ski vacation with his family in Central Virginia when his 6-year-old friend, Bryce Radar, slipped out of the chair lift.

“The ski just hit him twice and he fell, and he started slipping off, so I grabbed him with my [gloves] on and the skis were weighing him down and I was holding him in the air for like 10 minutes straight,” Major said.

Major tapped into his inner strength even though he admits to thinking, “oh god, oh no, oh no, don't fall.”

Luckily, Little Bryce did not fall. Major held him tight until crews got there to help.

“[The people who worked there] grabbed a mat and they ran up and they held it up so they could drop [Bryce] down,” said Major.

Bryce landed on the cushion and now two weeks later, he wanted to show Major his appreciation.

He joined me as I surprised Major with an Everyday Hero award. The two friends embraced, and Major was left speechless and with happy tears.

Our partners at Southern Bank also gifted him with a $300 VISA gift card.

Across the room was Lt. Meryah Breeden with the Norfolk Sheriff's Office who nominated Major.

“We get paid to do the things we do. You acted out of the kindness of your heart because you care about people and that truly should be recognized. Congratulations, buddy,” she said to Major.

His classmates tell me they are not surprised because he is one-of-a-kind.

“We were like, this is amazing that you were able to hold on and do this amazing thing,” said Amy, Major's mom.

“Heroism has nothing to do with your job, it has nothing to do with who you are. It has to do with when you act if someone needs you,” said Lt. Breeden.