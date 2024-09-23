Missing VB Oceanfront swimmers identified as police resume search

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two men who officials fear drowned while swimming at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront over the weekend have been identified by police as they continue their search Monday morning.

VBPD says they're looking for 22-year-old Sergio Olcot Ajbal and 22-year-old Sergio Xinico, both from Chesapeake.

On Saturday night around 8:30 p.m., police said they responded to a call of three swimmers in distress at the Oceanfront. They found a man who had washed ashore and took him to the hospital, police said.

Police haven't named the man who washed ashore, but we've been in contact with Guilmer Joselino who said one of his brothers was pulled from the ocean and is now in the hospital. He told us his other brother was one of the swimmers still missing in the water, and the other missing person was a friend.

Joselino spoke to News 3 in Spanish. He said he was with his brothers and friend Saturday night on the Oceanfront when they were pulled into the waves.

The Coast Guard said helicopters searched for hours Saturday night, and boats continued searching through the night. The search and rescue was canceled due to longshore currents and rip current activity at the Oceanfront.

Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service's Tom Gill reminds swimmers to take precaution this time of the year.

He says, “If somebody sees somebody in trouble in water the first thing to do is call 911 or find a lifeguard if a lifeguard is on duty. But call 911, do not put yourself in a really dangerous situation."

