2 men indicted by grand jury in connection to shooting of Virginia Beach boy Landyn Davis

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two men have been indicted by a grand jury in Virginia Beach for the shooting of a boy, Landyn Davis, earlier this year.

According to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney office, formal charges were brought on to Tori'yon Cook and Jawuan Jeffries on Monday.

Watch previous coverage: Two suspects charged with shooting of Landyn Davis appear in court

A grand jury indicted the two for aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and 24 counts of shooting a gun into a home.

Both men appeared in court back in November for preliminary hearings.

Watch previous coverage: Virginia Beach boy who was shot taking steps towards recovery with help from piano teacher

Witness testimony in one of the cases alleged Jeffries and Cook fired more than 20 rounds into Landyn's home due to beef Jeffries allegedly had with another person outside the home.

One of the bullets struck Landyn, who was 8 at the time, in the head while he was upstairs playing video games in his home.

The case will now move forward in circuit court.