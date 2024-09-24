Dead body surfaced from the Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a call Monday evening of a body floating in Virginia Beach near 14th street.

Upon locating the body, VBFD crews determined the person to be dead once the body was retrieved from the water.

There have been red flags at the beach for the last few days, and members of the Virginia Beach Life Saving Service advise people to stay out of the water.

News 3 reported Saturday night that one man was in critical condition, two men were feared to have drowned after bystanders described them as "struggling to make it to shore."

