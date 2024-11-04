A third of Virginia Beach voters have already cast their ballot ahead of Election Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With early voting wrapped up over the weekend, Virginia Beach election officials say about a third of registered voters in the city voted early.

"Our numbers look like we had about 35 percent of the registered voters in the City of Virginia Beach, about a third voted early," Jeff Marks, with the Virginia Beach Board of Elections, said.

Those votes were done either by mail-in ballots or through early voting at satellite locations across the city.

The method of voting was so popular many visiting the Virginia Beach registrar's office were surprised to learn it was no longer happening on Monday.

"Just to get it out of the way, because the last time we voted it was so crowded," Virgilio, a voter in Virginia Beach, said.

Virgilio was just one of many residents who went to Building 14 to try and vote early but was greeted by a neon sign stating they'll have to vote on Tuesday.

Election officials feel because of the early turnout ahead of Election Day that lines may not be as long throughout the day.

"In the peak periods, in the morning and later in the day certainly yes but I think during the day I expect things to go smoothly given the fact that a lot of the electorate has already voted," Marks said.

As precinct captains gathered their supplies to keep things running smoothly on Tuesday, voters are asked to help keep things going by coming to the polls with their IDs.

If not you may receive a provisional ballot.

"There's certain procedures in ways you can vote without it but it will be a provisional ballot and I would just tell people that if you want to make sure your vote is counted without any problems bring your ID," Marks said.

A provisional ballot means the local electoral board will have to decide whether the vote is valid which happens days after the election.

A provisional ballot could also be given to someone who is doing same-day registration.

You can check if you're registered to vote and where your precinct is by clicking here.

Building 14 has seen many people vote over the last few weeks but is not one of the city's 108 precincts on Election Day.

If you do have a mail-in ballot you can drop it off at the registrar's drop-off box until 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Otherwise, the ballot will have to be sent by mail.