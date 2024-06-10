Arrest made in 2022 shooting death of 15-year-old boy in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A year-and-a-half since a 15-year-old boy was killed in a shooting on Friendship Square in Virginia Beach, police have arrested and charged a man in the crime.

Taveyoine Nishaun, 20, is facing charges of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a firearm, and gang participation in connection to the shooting, VBPD said Monday.

On Oct. 30, 2022, police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Friendship Square where they found the teen with a gunshot wound. He died three days later.

Nishaun was arrested on Friday.