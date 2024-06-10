Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

Arrest made in 2022 shooting death of 15-year-old boy in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach Police FILE
Posted at 8:55 AM, Jun 10, 2024

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A year-and-a-half since a 15-year-old boy was killed in a shooting on Friendship Square in Virginia Beach, police have arrested and charged a man in the crime.

Taveyoine Nishaun, 20, is facing charges of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a firearm, and gang participation in connection to the shooting, VBPD said Monday.

Watch: Community members wear orange at Virginia Beach gun violence walk

Community members wear orange and walk through a Virginia Beach neighborhood that sees guns violence

On Oct. 30, 2022, police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Friendship Square where they found the teen with a gunshot wound. He died three days later.

Nishaun was arrested on Friday.

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway