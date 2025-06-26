Atlantic Park surf lagoon is filled; opening date to be announced soon

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The water is flowing at Atlantic Park’s surf lagoon, and developers expect it to open “mid-summer.”

Project organizers say filling of the 2.67-acre surf lagoon is the first major milestone in a meticulous pre-opening process. They say they’re in the programming phase, fine-tuning the lagoon’s wave modules, which make it possible to tailor waves for both beginners and seasoned surfers. The lagoon is expected to generate up to 1,000 waves per hour.

City Councilmember Worth Remick says he’s excited about the development and what it will bring to the city.

“It’s going to be what I call the Atlantic Park wave experience,” said Remick. “The public will be able to watch folks surfing-- all kinds, shapes and sizes, and different levels, just to watch, much less participate as a surfer.”

The park is backed by a partnership between the city and other private groups, including Venture Reality Group and Pharrell Williams.

In addition to year-round surfing, the park also features the now-open Dome entertainment venue as well as restaurants, shops, and apartments which are still under construction.

Atlantic Park organizers are expected to release more details the week of June 30.