Beloved Virginia Aquarium harbor seal 'Monty' dies during diagnostic procedure

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A beloved harbor seal has unexpectedly passed away Monday.

The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center announced in a press release that Monty the harbor seal died during a diagnostic procedure.

Watch: Virginia Aquarium named one of the top places for families to visit to nationwide

Virginia Aquarium named one of the top places for families to visit to nationwide

He moved to the Virginia Aquarium in June 2021 and was known for his high energy, which included jumping high out of the water and following guests around the exhibit.