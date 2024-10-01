Watch Now
Beloved Virginia Aquarium harbor seal 'Monty' dies during diagnostic procedure

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A beloved harbor seal has unexpectedly passed away Monday.

The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center announced in a press release that Monty the harbor seal died during a diagnostic procedure.

He moved to the Virginia Aquarium in June 2021 and was known for his high energy, which included jumping high out of the water and following guests around the exhibit.

The Virginia Aquarium appreciates the community’s thoughts and support during this difficult time. Monty was well-loved by staff and was an incredible ambassador, engaging with guests as they arrived at the Aquarium. He will be greatly missed by all.
Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center.

