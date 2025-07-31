Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bicyclist struck, killed on Northampton Boulevard: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A bicyclist has died after being hit by a vehicle on Northampton Boulevard Wednesday night, according to Virginia Beach Police.

Douglas Bartholomew, 54, was pronounced dead after officers found him at the 5700 block of Northampton Boulevard around 9 p.m. on July 30.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police say that Bartholomew was hit when he tried to cross into the southbound lanes on Northampton Boulevard, going against oncoming traffic.

Police said the driver, who struck Bartholomew, cooperated with officers at the scene.

VBPD Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the accident.

Police ask that anyone with information call 757-385-4606 or 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

