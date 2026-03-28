Cherry blossom festival returns full bloom at Red Wing Park

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The cherry blossoms are in full bloom at Red Wing Park in Virginia Beach, kicking off a week-long festival celebrating Japanese culture and art.

The festival runs from March 27 through April 3. Visitors can enjoy performances and vendors that highlight the history and tradition of Japanese culture.

"It is in partnership with our sister city Miyazaki City Japan where the cherry blossoms have come into bloom," said Marcella Barnes, Public Information Officer for VB Parks and Rec.

The park features 150 Yoshino cherry blossom trees, which were gifted by Miyazaki City in 2005. This marks the 21st year of the festival.

"It's for people to come and learn a new culture. Maybe you don't know something about the Japanese culture and there is a little that everyone can take from it," said Elizabeth Kemper, Rec Specialist for VB Parks and Rec.

Red Wing Park temporarily opened last year during the cherry blossom festival but closed for construction for a bit. The park has been fully back open since summer 2025, and the blossoms bloomed beautifully for the first time in a fully complete park.

The festival features a performance of Vivaldi's "Spring" by Symphonicity, an all-volunteer orchestra in Hampton Roads, featuring violinist Megan Van Gomple.

Cherry blossoms are an important symbol in American history, representing a lasting friendship between the U.S. and Japan since they were first gifted in 1912.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early for parking.

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