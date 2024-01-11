Christina Wang, Virginia Beach woman charged with killing Navy husband, back in court Thursday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach woman is scheduled to be in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing in connection to the death of her husband, an active-duty sailor.

Calvin Wang, 37, was discovered dead inside a home at the Lake Smith Condos on Bardith Circle on July 17, 2023.

WATCH: Bond denied for Christina Wang, accused of shooting & murdering husband in Virginia Beach

Bond denied for Christina Wang, woman accused in husband's shooting death

Police say he died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives arrested his wife, 30-year-old Christina Wang, the Virginia Beach Police Department reported.

She’s been in custody at Virginia Beach City Jail and faces the following charges, according to police: second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

News Search warrant details day Virginia Beach wife was arrested for husband's death Madeline Miller

According to court documents, the couple had already filed for divorce. A complaint filed by Calvin Wang’s attorney, in relation to the pending divorce, claimed that his wife committed adultery.

A search warrant stated that on the day Calvin Wang was found, one of his co-workers was trying to find him and later came in contact with Christina Wang, who told him that she had shot her husband. She confessed to shooting him twice on July 15 – two days before police discovered his body.

Just a couple of days before Calvin Wang’s death, there was a post from a Christina Wang on a social media page called “Are We Dating the Same Guy?” The post warned others that Calvin Wang was married.

Stay with News 3 for developments with Christina Wang’s preliminary hearing.