City council approves Pleasure House Point mitigation bank ordinance

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — City leaders approved an ordinance for the Pleasure House Point mitigation bank, allowing funds within the capital improvement program to be transferred to benefit the project.

The decision, made during Monday night's city council meeting, sparked heavy debate from both sides concerning environmental impacts.

Previous coverage: Virginia Beach residents raise concern for future project at Pleasure House Point

VB resident raise concern for potential project at Pleasure House Point

The project aims to restore eight acres of land to its original tidal wetlands state, enabling the city to use the area for future public projects. While some community members voiced concerns about the removal of trees, council members argued that the project is necessary for flood protection, water quality improvement, and shoreline erosion control.

The transfer of funds passed unanimously, with all 10 council members voting in favor. The project is estimated to cost around $12 million, and the city hopes to begin work as early as February.