City of Virginia Beach wants Something in the Water lineup, ticket sales available by end of year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Something in the Water — the music festival created by music icon and Virginia Beach native Pharrell — was expected to make a splash at the Oceanfront this year until it got postponed.

Tuesday night, the Virginia Beach City Council passed a resolution to impose contract conditions for the city's future financial support for the festival.

The city's sponsorship for the music festival was included in this year's city operating budget.

City officials say they want to see increased collaboration between festival organizers and the city. They would also like the lineup to be announced and ticket sales to be available before December 31.

The festival was canceled hours after people bought tickets at the locals-only sale and just weeks before the festival was supposed to take place.

When announcing the postponement, Pharrell said the festival "just isn't ready yet." The festival was rescheduled to April of 2025, Pharrell added.