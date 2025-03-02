Community comes together to raise funds and honor families of fallen officers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In times of loss, many people want to help. After Virginia Beach Police Officers Christopher Reese and Cameron Girvin died in the line of duty, those around Hampton Roads and from across the country have pitched in with various tributes.

One local business that honored the fallen officers was Superheroes Ice Cream and Pizza in Virginia Beach. Families stopped into the shop all day Saturday for a fundraisier.

They said they felt a connection with those lost.

“These men and women put their lives on the line, you know. They had families obviously. So, we wanted to give a little contribution to show our support,” said customer Will Recalde.

Virginia Beach-based actor Michael Copon was at the shop to help raise money for the official fundraisers for officers Reese and Girvin.

“We have a lot of friends in the military, law enforcement," said Copon. "Especially what got me, being a father, I heard that one of the officers just named his daughter and they had just came up with the name of the daughter when he passed away. It just literally broke my heart. I have a baby on the way coming in May, it just devastated me.”

Additionally, Superheroes Ice Cream said the business is donating 100 percent of sales during Saturday's event to the officers' families. They raised roughly $3,000 as of 4 p.m. Saturday.

Other local businesses around Hampton Roads offered support too. Sandbridge Tattoo spoke to News 3 earlier this week while they held a tattoo special to benefit the officers' families.

“I hope that this provides a little bit of financial support, but more importantly just a little emotional support for them, to know that they're not grieving alone. We're in it with them,” said Tommy Altman, owner of Sandbridge Tattoo in Virginia Beach.

Thin Brew Line in Virginia Beach is donating proceeds from their next batch of beer, expected to be ready this week.

The Cockeyed Rooster Cafe in Smithfield plans to give 20 percent of it proceeds on March 1 and March 2 to the Virginia Beach Police Foundation.

The total donations gathered through the Virginia Beach Police Foundation have not yet been fully tallied, but official fundraisers for the families of officers Reese and Girvin have each raised more than $106,000 as of 7 p.m. Saturday.

In a social media post, the Virginia Beach Police Department reminded everyone to be aware of fraudulent fundraisers. The Virginia Beach Police Foundation is a credible organization to donate to. It supports VBPD at large, providing support to families experiencing a "financial hardship."