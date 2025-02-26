Community continues to rally around families of fallen Virginia Beach officers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Organizations continue to offer support and assistance to the families of the Virginia Beach Police Officers who were killed last weekend.

"It’s hard to believe it would happen in a city like ours, but I guess it can happen anywhere," John Zirkle with the Virginia Beach Hotel Association said.

The Hotel Association is offering free hotel rooms for family and friends of Officers Cameron Girvin and Christopher Reese as they come to town for services.

"We're all busy and sold out, and for hotels to say, 'Hey, I got two rooms left and I’m willing to give it to a family that's coming into town,' that’s money out of their pocket," said Zirkle. "People don’t understand that all the time."

In addition, the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association is collecting gift cards to local restaurants for the families, including Ruth's Chris Steak House in Town Center.

"The best way you can find comfort is in food, and what better way to be able to do what we do best and bring that comfort to those that are hurting," said Marth Davenport, the executive director of the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association.

Local restaurants have also been providing food to police precincts since the shooting. Chris Amos, a retired Norfolk police officer who was on the force when fellow officers lost their lives, says the gestures can go a long way.

"Those type things mean a lot. They mean a whole lot to the officers — the encouragement," Amos said.

Since the shooting, member of the community continue to find ways to offer assistance.

"This is our way of giving back to them when they’re ready, giving them a sense of normalcy so that they can come out and enjoy a meal on us," said Davenport.