Community for those with special abilities is taking shape in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach is witnessing the development of a groundbreaking housing community that caters specifically to individuals with unique abilities. Vanguard Landing, located off Princess Anne Road in the outskirts of Pungo, has been in the works for more than a decade and is now taking shape.

Founder Debbie Dear describes Vanguard Landing as Virginia’s first “intentional community” designed for those who are neurodiverse or have developmental and intellectual disabilities.

While at the construction site on Thursday, Dear said, “The great thing about what we’re doing here as an intentional community is it’s not just a place to live; It’s a place to work on-site or out in the community. It’s transportation. It’s educational opportunities, recreation.”

At the heart of the community will be what Dear calls a gathering point, complete with a cafeteria, library, game room, classrooms, a shop, and a computer lab. She said there will also be 24 shared five-bedroom cottages and eight one-bedroom townhomes.

“We are so excited to be able to offer 123 full-time residential spots in phase one,” she stated as construction equipment buzzed in the background.

Phase one is expected to be complete by May 2026, but Dear is hoping for even sooner. She anticipates that by the time it opens, it will be at or near capacity.

Whitney Dear-Reyes, the development and resources director for Vanguard Landing, highlighted the profound impact this project is expected to have on its future residents.

"It's very, very exciting to get to be able to see it come to fruition. We knew we could do it. It just took a little bit of time and effort, but it’s worth it. It’s very worthwhile and we’re proud to represent this option and give new choices for this very worthy population,” Dear-Reyes said.

In the recent “Give Local 757” campaign, donors from 45 states contributed more than $111,000 to support Vanguard Landing, and fundraising efforts are set to continue. Dear-Reyes said if anyone wants to give, they can still do so by clicking here.

You can find more information on Vanguard Landing, the admission process, and more here.