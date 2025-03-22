Community members in Virginia Beach rally for federal workers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Community members gathered outside Congresswoman Jen Kiggans' office in the Town Center area of Virginia Beach on Saturday, urging her to support federal workers in Virginia.

Union and non-union members protested and said they were advocating for the rights of working-class federal and non-federal employees. The rally addressed the impact of job losses attributed to President Trump’s efforts to downsize the government, which have affected thousands of workers across the nation.

Protesters emphasized that their concerns extended beyond job security for federal employees.

“We’re middle-class working people just trying to ensure we have a living wage, access to Medicaid, veterans' healthcare, and educational programs for students,” one rally participant said. “We want to ensure everyone has a fair shot at maintaining their jobs and employment, not just facing termination."

In response, the office of Congresswoman Jen Kiggans released the following statement.

“Today, phony paid protestors put on a fake “town hall” to spread more lies about Congresswoman Jen Kiggans. The organizers of this so-called “town hall” are the same left-wing operatives who have been attacking the Congresswoman since she began fighting for real Virginians in her Congressional district. These people are not interested in real democracy nor working with Congresswoman Kiggans for the good of American families. They operate through the politics of intimidation, have harassed her and her family at their home, and will stop at nothing to try to disrupt her good work. They come from the same activist groups that are now firebombing cars, shutting down colleges, and attacking American businesses because they can’t win elections or even figure out their own agenda.

“Congresswoman Kiggans talks to real Virginians every single day, has fought for our kids’ safety and their education, and has fought for our military to ensure they have the resources to do their job and that they and their families are well-supported here in the Second District and across the country. She has fought for our veterans and for seniors to ensure that those who have sacrificed and worked hard for their country enjoy the quality of life that they have earned.

“Today’s stunt was funded by Planned Parenthood, Affordable Virginia, and others who are supported by liberal activists like the Soros Foundation who use “political terrorism” to advance their extreme left agenda. It included a childish life-sized cardboard cutout of the Congresswoman and demeaning posters, signs, and banners intended to defame this former Navy helicopter pilot, Mom of 4, Geriatric Nurse Practitioner, and former Virginia state senator.

“These radical groups should know one thing about Jen Kiggans: she will never be distracted nor deterred in her fight for this country. In fact, the more these groups lie about Jen, the more she will tell the truth about them and the radical leftist agenda they use to destroy our great nation. Jen is a Mom on a mission and will continue to fight for ALL Virginians by listening to those who are truly interested in making the Second District, our Commonwealth, and our country a better place.

“Perhaps these “concerned protestors” would have been better served today by talking to Chuck Schumer and figuring out exactly what message they are bringing to voters. Americans rejected them at the ballot box in November and don’t want to go back to high inflation, unaffordable groceries and gas, unsafe neighborhoods, or millions of illegal immigrants overrunning their communities.

“They are for themselves; Congresswoman Jen Kiggans is for us.”

Another rally is scheduled for Tuesday at Norfolk Airport, focusing on the needs of TSA workers.