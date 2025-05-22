Construction at South Plaza Trail to continue through summer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Construction on South Plaza Trail is in full swing as the city works to improve storm drainage and alleviate flooding.

A portion of South Plaza Trail off South Rosemont Road is closed to traffic except for emergency vehicles going to and from the fire station. Starting June 14, the City says South Plaza Trail between Rosemont Road and Presidential Boulevard will be closed to through traffic. However, city officials assure us that drivers will still have access to homes and businesses in the area.

Silina Drive continues to be the primary detour route.

According to the Virginia Beach City website:

The contractor is currently performing work at the intersection of Presidential Boulevard and South Plaza Trail following the completion of the installation of a 12-inch sanitary sewer force main betterment between Rosemont Road and Presidential Boulevard.

With the completion of water, sanitary sewer, and storm drainage improvements, Trident began the concrete work along Presidential Boulevard between Silina Drive and South Plaza Trail. Concrete work includes curb and gutter, sidewalks, ADA ramps, and driveway aprons. This establishes a perimeter that will be used to reconstruct the new roadway pavement section.

A spokesperson for the City confirmed that all work is on track to be completed by September. Some neighbors and nearby businesses, like Jerrrk Time Caribbean, express frustration over the construction.

“It’s impacting all the businesses around here… people crying right now because they’re not doing enough business because of the traffic,” said Dexter James, owner of Jerrrk Time Caribbean Cuisine.

Despite the challenges, neighbors News 3 talked with, as well as James, believe the improvements will be worthwhile if they help reduce flooding.

“Because when it floods, it’s a lot of water in the parking lot and stuff like that, and you can’t really see where you’re going. You don’t know how tall the water is,” James added.

Drivers are urged to stay under the speed limit and exercise extra caution while navigating through the construction zone.