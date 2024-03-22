'Could be as soon as April 1:' Work underway repairing Virginia Beach Fishing Pier after car went off it

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After being closed for two months the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier could reopen at the start of next month.

"We anticipate opening shortly, it could be as soon as April 1," D. Nachnani, a spokesperson for the pier, said.

Nachnani is representing the Sibony family who owns the 74-year-old pier down at the Oceanfront.

Back in January, the pier closed after a man drove off and was later recovered dead.

Nachnani said the family has been working with the city and contractors to make sure the pier is safe again for visitors.

"As it relates to damages the contractors are working on them," Nachnani said. "I don't know the extent but we're working with the city and the contractors to make sure it is very safe."

Nachnani said contractors have been working to replace the fence as well as the fence at the end of the pier that was broken through.

One unchanged thing is the memorial put together by the community on the boardwalk.

"I just feel grateful we're here and we're working together to heal and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family," Nachnani said.

It's unknown if a permanent memorial will be placed near the pier.

"We are working with Mayor Dyer on his HOPE initiative that helps our community with mental health," Nachnani said.

Kristian Primdahl, who was walking past the pier on Friday, said he looks forward to seeing the unique view the pier offers this summer.

"We just relocated to the area early last summer and we're looking forward to coming out here and spending some nice summer days out on the pier," Primdahl said.

What happened at the pier has led many in the community to discuss mental health.

If you or anyone you know may need resources call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.