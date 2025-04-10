Court docs detail alleged threat to Rep. Kiggans amid tense political climate

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The political climate in the United States is increasingly tense, with protests erupting throughout the county, including in Virginia Beach. But at what point does voicing one's opinion cross the line?

News 3 reporter Angela Bohon investigated a situation apparently involving Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (R-Virginia).

Bohon discovered that the Virginia Beach Police Department requested a search warrant for electronic devices belonging to an individual who expressed frustration over Kiggans' policies and her apparent void of town halls, according to court documents. The affidavit states that this person took a photo of Kiggans' home from a real estate listing, posted it on her unofficial Facebook account, and wrote, “Do we need to protest here before you have a town hall?”

A few days later, this individual allegedly shared a picture of Kiggans and her family with a comment reading, “Remember these faces and don’t let them eat or enjoy any time in public.”

When asked about this, Rep. Kiggans stated, “I don't have anything to add at this time. I know they're ongoing: we hear them, and we support people's right to exercise their First Amendment rights."

Dr. Jason Parker, a psychologist and retired Old Dominion University professor, discussed the implications of such behavior online, stating, “The more anonymous we feel, the more likely we will say more than we meant to say. So always hold that in check and make sure you express what you mean to express.”

He added, “If you’re talking politics and current events, I think it’s important to remember 'how far is too far' is when we invade beyond the topic and breach into a person’s personal family life and their privacy.”

In Virginia, harassment by computer is classified as a Class 1 misdemeanor, which can lead to jail time of up to one year or fines up to $2,500.

The Virginia Beach Police Department stresses that this offense involves using a computer or computer network to communicate obscene, vulgar, profane, lewd, or indecent language; to make obscene suggestions or proposals; or to issue threats of illegal or immoral acts. For law enforcement to take action, any threat must be both direct and specific.

VBPD added that cyberbullying refers to the use of electronic communication to intimidate, harass, or threaten someone, often through repeated or aggressive messages. If the threat is direct and specific, it would constitute "harassment by computer."

As of this writing, there's no word of any charges being filed in this incident.

If individuals believe they have been victims of cyberbullying, police encourage them to file a report.