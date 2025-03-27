Cow statue (but not that one) stolen from Taste in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A heavy statue of a cow that was meant to one day mark a location of popular lunch spot Taste was stolen from a back lot at some point in the past couple of weeks, according to Taste's director of marketing, Hannah Serrano.

The statue is not the iconic cow statue, "Baylee," that diners and passersby see at the Shore Drive location. It was another similar statue that the team was determining where to home.

"She got stolen before she got a chance to go out there and graze," Serrano said.

The theft of the statue was not noticed at first because it was in a back lot by the dumpster while they discussed where to move her.

The cow is a callback to Taste's roots with a cattle farm once called Bayville.

The team at Taste said they're not looking to file charges; they just want their Baylee back. Serrano said they are offering a $500 reward for her safe return.

"If she just shows up in our parking lot one morning," Serrano added, "that would be a huge blessing."