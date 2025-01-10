Crime analyst looks at VBSO body cam footage of Rolin Hill

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — News 3 spoke with a crime analyst on Thursday who described the treatment of Rolin Hill inside the Virginia Beach jail as problematic.

"Here it would be hard to justify a person's actions of self-defense or try to maintain control of a person when he's already under control being in handcuffs behind his back," said Rick James, a crime analyst and former Norfolk police officer.

Previous coverage: 'Horrific' bodycam footage shows former VBSO deputies booking Rolin Hill

'Horrific' bodycam footage shows former VBSO deputies booking Rolin Hill

New information from court proceedings reveals that Hill was arrested in June after he walked behind the counter of a 7-Eleven near Holland Road.

Police were called to assist in getting Hill back home. Prosecutors stated that Hill became combative, leaving officers with no choice but to arrest him.

John Hood

Due to Hill's behavior, he was placed in a wrap—a restraint device—and taken to the city jail.

Previous coverage: Former Virginia Beach deputies arraigned Monday morning, accused of murder in Rolin Hill's death

Former Virginia Beach deputies arraigned Monday morning, accused of murder in Rolin Hill's death

Body cam footage reportedly showed deputies struggling to remove the wrap from Hill while simultaneously punching him in the head. At least one deputy placed a knee on Hill's neck during the incident.

James questioned whether the deputies' actions were reasonable and if Hill's safety was prioritized.

John Hood

"They have a duty under the 8th Amendment to make sure that the person in custody is safe and that the person in custody had proper medical care or medical attention, so that would be a concern," he said.

According to one of Hill's defense attorneys, the wrap is a police device, and deputies are not responsible for training on how to remove it.

News 3 reached out to the sheriff's office for more information on the training but was not granted an interview on the matter at this time.

Previous coverage: Family holds vigil in Virginia Beach to remember Rolin Hill

Family holds vigil in Virginia Beach to remember Rolin Hill

News 3 also reached out to Virginia Beach police who provided information on when the wrap is used.

According to their policy, sheriff deputies help officers on removing the wrap before putting other restraints on.

John Hood

"Is there evidence of failure to train or is there evidence of the failure to supervise," James said. "The proper training or the proper supervision could be problematic when it comes down to civil actions if a person were to use that as a defense."