Destructive house fire in Great Neck leaves 2 injured; cat and ferret missing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A fire tore through a family's house in the Great Neck area of Virginia Beach Wednesday night, the Virginia Beach Fire Department says.

Just before midnight, VBFD crews arrived at the home in the 2000 block of Seafarer Cove. They said they requested a second alarm due to the size of the fire and high winds.

Virginia Beach Fire Department

It took crews nearly four hours to put the fire out.

Watch related coverage: How to keep your home safe from fires this winter

WINTER HEAT AND SAFETY

One adult had a minor basic life support injury and a firefighter had a minor injury following the fire, VBFD says.

The family displaced by the fire included two adults and three children. They still have their dog, but their cat and ferret are still missing following the fire, VBFD says.

The sound of the fire and smoke alarms woke up the family, allowing them to escape safely. VBFD emphasized the importance of having smoke alarms in every home.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.