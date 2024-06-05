Dominion holds meeting with Croatan Community ahead of construction

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Dominion Energy said it was hosting a meeting for the Croatan Community for a public discussion before resuming underground construction at State Military Reservation.

According to a release from Dominion, the construction will resume by the end of May and may extend to include nights.

The company said it has heard community feedback and will be implementing new measures to improve construction methods and limit potential disruptions to the community as work resumes.

Watch previous coverage:

Whales vs. wind turbines? Opponents hope to shut down Virginia Beach offshore wind farm project

The meeting, which will take place at the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center south building from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., will cover mitigation actions and the upcoming work schedule, Dominion said.

Dominion said that representatives will be available to answer questions about underground construction.