Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

Event raises over $17k for 8-year-old Virginia Beach boy who was shot

Landyn Davis
IMG_6445.jpeg
IMG_6444.jpeg
IMG_6447.jpeg
IMG_6448.jpeg
IMG_6449.jpeg
Posted at 10:25 AM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 10:26:37-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An effort to raise money to help the family of an 8-year-old boy who was shot in his Virginia Beach home was a huge success.

On Feb. 13, Landyn Davis was inside his home playing video games when he was struck in the head by a stray bullet. Since then, he’s woken up from a medically induced coma, and his parents are waiting to learn more about the extent of his injuries.

Landyn Davis

Virginia Beach

Parents of boy shot in VB say son is fighting for his life

John Hood
6:22 PM, Feb 15, 2024

"It's still a long road, he'll probably have to go through physical therapy and rehabilitation, but we're going to be here for that," Emily Rigsby, Landyn's mom, told News 3.

On Saturday, Pups and Pints held a fundraiser for Landyn and his family. Landyn is still recovering, but his parents attended the event, where they were surrounded by caring community members.

landyn5.jpg

News

Community turns out in full force to support 8-year-old shot in Virginia Beach

Erika Craven
9:08 PM, Feb 24, 2024

"There's so many people, so much love, so much support. I couldn't ask for more. I wish my son was here to see it," Rigsby told us at Saturday's fundraiser.

The co-owner of Pups and Pints says the fundraiser raised over $17,000 for the Davis family.

The community support doesn’t stop there: there are upcoming events scheduled to raise money for the family, including one on Thursday at SuperHeroes Ice Cream.

landyn SuperHeroes Ice Cream

News 3 is following this story closely. We'll continue to provide updates on Landyn's condition and community efforts to support the Davis family.

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News 3 Everyday Hero

Everyday Hero at VB Fishing Pier