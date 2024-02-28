Event raises over $17k for 8-year-old Virginia Beach boy who was shot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An effort to raise money to help the family of an 8-year-old boy who was shot in his Virginia Beach home was a huge success.

On Feb. 13, Landyn Davis was inside his home playing video games when he was struck in the head by a stray bullet. Since then, he’s woken up from a medically induced coma, and his parents are waiting to learn more about the extent of his injuries.

"It's still a long road, he'll probably have to go through physical therapy and rehabilitation, but we're going to be here for that," Emily Rigsby, Landyn's mom, told News 3.

On Saturday, Pups and Pints held a fundraiser for Landyn and his family. Landyn is still recovering, but his parents attended the event, where they were surrounded by caring community members.

"There's so many people, so much love, so much support. I couldn't ask for more. I wish my son was here to see it," Rigsby told us at Saturday's fundraiser.

The co-owner of Pups and Pints says the fundraiser raised over $17,000 for the Davis family.

The community support doesn’t stop there: there are upcoming events scheduled to raise money for the family, including one on Thursday at SuperHeroes Ice Cream.

News 3 is following this story closely. We'll continue to provide updates on Landyn's condition and community efforts to support the Davis family.