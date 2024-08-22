Extradition date of man accused of abducting his 3 kids from VB still unknown

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Dana Plummer, the man accused of abducting his three kids last week after allegedly stabbing his ex-wife and stepdaughter, is still in Maryland awaiting extradition to Virginia.

As we continue to follow through on this story that captured the attention of the region last week, a Virginia Beach court representative told News 3 Thursday they do not know when he will be transported back.

Earlier this week in Maryland, Plummer waived extradition, leaving Virginia Beach Police to coordinate his transport back to the area.

He's been kept in a Maryland jail after leading police on a car chase from Virginia into Prince George's County last Thursday with his children in the car. That chase ended in a multi-vehicle crash that killed his 1-year-old daughter, Za'riyah.

His boys, Zayin and Zayir Plummer, were both injured in the crash, but News 3 has not be able to ascertain their condition or the extent of their injuries.

"The exact travel time is not provided due to law enforcement safety and the safety of the defendant," the representative said, adding that they expect him back "within a few weeks."