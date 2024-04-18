Fire breaks out at Virginia Beach apartment complex

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A fire broke out at the Legends at the Beach apartment complex on Pheasant Run in Virginia Beach on Thursday afternoon, according to Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Video sent from a News 3 viewer showed a large blaze coming from the second floor of a two-story building.

VBFD VB Apartment Fire April 18, 2024



Fire quickly spread to other units after crews arrived.

There is no word yet on how the fire started or whether there are any injuries.

As of 5:34 p.m., there was no confirmation given that the fire was put out.

News 3 has a crew on scene and will update this story as we learn more.