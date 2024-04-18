Fire breaks out at Virginia Beach apartment complex

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A fire broke out at the Legends at the Beach apartment complex on Pheasant Run in Virginia Beach on Thursday afternoon, according to Virginia Beach Fire Department.
Video sent from a News 3 viewer showed a large blaze coming from the second floor of a two-story building.
Fire quickly spread to other units after crews arrived.
There is no word yet on how the fire started or whether there are any injuries.
As of 5:34 p.m., there was no confirmation given that the fire was put out.
News 3 has a crew on scene and will update this story as we learn more.