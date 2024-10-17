Fogo de Chão Brazilian steakhouse to open in Virginia Beach's Pembroke Square in 2025

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Fogo de Chão, the Brazilian steakhouse, plans to open its first restaurant in Hampton Roads in Virginia Beach's Pembroke Square in 2025.

The popular chain announced on Wednesday the signing of a lease at 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd., making it the fourth in Virginia and the first in Hampton Roads, according to a release.

“Opening in Virginia Beach is a testament to the area's rapidly growing community, and we’re honored to be part of it," said Barry McGowan, chief executive officer of Fogo de Chão. "We look forward to becoming a premiere dining option for the community and contributing to the vibrant culinary landscape that makes Virginia Beach so special."

Watch related: Aviva Pembroke retirement community coming to Virginia Beach

Aviva Pembroke Coast Live Oct 15

If you're new to the Brazilian steakhouse concept, servers meander the restaurant with giant skewers with various meats, which kind of look like swords, and carve the meat directly onto your plate — that is, until you get the meat sweats and exclaim, "não mais" (no more).

Fogo de Chão has made churrasco, "the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame", into a culinary experience, the chain said.

"We are excited to have Fogo join Pembroke Square to offer a top-of-the-line experience to both community members and residents as part of our redevelopment project," said Ramsay Smith, president of Pembroke Realty Group and asset manager of Pembroke Square.