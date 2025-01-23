Former Virginia Beach massage therapist sentenced to 8 years for sexually assaulting client

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A former massage therapist convicted of sexually assaulting a client who fell asleep during an appointment was sentenced to eight years Thursday.

Bowen Lajesse, a 47-year-old from Virginia Beach, was found guilty by a jury of object sexual penetration, aggravated sexual battery — incapacity, and battery as treatment not recognized in profession, prosecutors say.

In total, Lajesse was sentenced to 30 years with 22 suspended, leaving him with eight years to serve in prison. He is required to register as a sex offender, maintain good behavior for 30 years, and is prohibited from having any contact with the victim, prosecutors say.

The sentencing comes nearly two years after Lejasse sexually assaulted a client during an appointment. At the time, he was self-employed massage therapist at Seaboard Wellness Massage, operating out of the Fuller School for Massage Therapy.

Prosecutors say on Jan. 29, 2023, the victim fell asleep during her appointment. Upon awakening, she realized Lejasse had assaulted her, promptly pushed his hand away and left.

The victim and her husband later confronted Lejasse, who admitted to his inappropriate actions, but claimed there must have been a misunderstanding. He was then terminated from the Fuller School and a subsequent police investigation started.

A massage therapy expert testified during the trial, stating that the power imbalance between a massage therapist and a client can make the client vulnerable.