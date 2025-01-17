Founder of 'Famous Uncle Al's Hot Dogs and Fries' passes away at 87

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Alan Stein, founder of "Famous Uncle Al's Hot Dogs and Fries," passed away on January 11, 2025.

Stein is survived by a sister, a son, a daughter, several grandchildren, a great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Stein's family will hold a celebration of his life on January 28 at 4 p.m. at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments.

"Uncle Al" was born in New York on February 7, 1937. Before moving to Hampton Roads, Stein served in the US Army, bowled professionally, managed a bowling alley, and owned a sporting-goods store. Stein was described as a humorous, exciting and personable man.

Now fast forward to 1974, when Stein packed his bags and took off for Virginia Beach with his family. He worked as a Site Superintendent for Sir Galahad Homes.

In his free time, Stein was especially dangerous on the racquet ball court. He was a regular at the old Tidewater Racquet Club and he loved to challenge other players. Stein also liked to play slow-pitch softball and poker with friends.

Stein went on to open his first-ever restaurant, "Steins Delicatessen." But this was not a singular foray into the food service world, he later opened "Al's Fast Foods" on Atlantic Avenue.

Stein then got his iconic moniker when he attended his niece's wedding reception—from that point moving forward, he was known as "Uncle Al."

The title clearly gave Stein quite the marketable edge as his next restaurant, "Famous Uncle Al's Hot Dogs and Fries" gained significant popularity in Hampton Roads. The store introduced a New York style Boar's Head brand of hot dogs to the area.

The hot dog store has numerous locations still in operation around Hampton Roads. All of which were opened with Stein's involvement.

Online condolences can be made to Stein's family at the H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments website.