Funny Bone Comedy Club moving to Pembroke Square

Posted at 1:13 PM, Apr 28, 2024
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Funny Bone Comedy Club & Restaurant is moving to Pembroke Square after two decades at Town Center, according to a release.

The club will join DraftCade a 'barcade' venue with locations in Kansas City, Toledo, and Richmond at their new location in Pembroke.

The new venue will feature 48 craft beer taps, and 40+ restored classic arcade cabinets, according to the release.

"We're thrilled to bring the laughter and excitement of the Funny Bone and DraftCade to Pembroke Square," says Todd Leinenbach, Vice-President of The Funny Bone Comedy Club & Restaurant.

