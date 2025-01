VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A gas leak has closed a stretch of road in Virginia Beach, according to a social post by Virginia Beach Police Department.

The gas line rupture has led to the closure of all lanes on South Military Highway from Indian River Road to Drift Tide Drive. It is advised to avoid the area until further notice.

WTKR

Vapor can be seen rising from the road, where crews are gathered and working on the scene.

News 3 will provide updates as they become available.