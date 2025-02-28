Hairstylist donates 20% of sales to support families of fallen VBPD officers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After VBPD Officers Cameron Girvin and Christopher Reese were killed in the line of duty last week, community members sprung into action to support their loved ones.

The tragedy hit home for Holly Barber Passaro, who knows what it’s like to lose a family member who’s a first responder. She says her father, Carl “Alan” Barber, was a Virginia Beach firefighter. He died in 2008 from occupational lung cancer.

Holly is a hairstylist at Papillon Hair Salon off Shore Drive. She has decided to give 20% of her sales through at least mid-March to the families of Cameron Girvin and Christopher Reese.

She said it’s a small gesture, but like many in the community, she wanted to help somehow.

After having gone through losing a loved one herself, she offered these words to the officers' families: “Just lean on whoever you need. Accept it. It’s overwhelming at first, but then when you sit back after time has gone on, it makes you feel like there are people out there who truly care.”

The joint celebrations of life for Officers Girvin and Reese on Saturday are open to the public. For more information, click here.