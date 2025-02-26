Celebrations of life for fallen VBPD Officers Girvin, Reese to take place Saturday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Memorial services for VBPD Officers Cameron Girvin and Christopher Reese, who were killed in the line of duty last week, will take place on Friday and Saturday.
There will be joint visitations and celebrations of life for Officers Girvin and Reese. The details are as follows:
Visitation
- Date: Friday, Feb. 28
- Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Location: Altmeyer Funeral Home, located at 5033 Rouse Drive in Virginia Beach
Celebration of Life
- Date: Saturday, March 1
- Time: 2 p.m.
- Location: Rock Church, located at 640 Kempsville Road in Virginia Beach
Obituary information states Officer Cameron Girvin, 25, graduated from VBPD’s 68th Police Academy and was sworn in as a certified officer on June 19, 2020. Officer Christopher Reese, 30, was a member of the 72nd Police Academy and was sworn in as a certified officer on July 29, 2022.
The partners were tragically shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop last Friday.
The obituaries include a space to offer condolences and information on how to give a contribution in honor of the fallen officers: