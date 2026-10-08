Haynes Furniture, The Dump permanently closing after 128 years

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Haynes Furniture and The Dump Luxe Furniture Outlet are closing permanently after 128 years in business.

Haynes Furniture first opened on Grace Street in Richmond and Main Street in Norfolk. Strelitz created The Dump with his brother-in-law and a team of people, and both stores have continued to operate within the family.

"This is a bittersweet ending, filled with gratitude for four generations of customers and employees," said E.J. Strelitz in a press release, Executive Chairman of the stores. "Thank you to everyone who helped us along the way."

Going-out-of-business sales will start at 10 a.m. on Thursday, assisted by SB360 Capital Partners. The sales will feature brand-name furniture, mattresses and rugs, with lots of savings and bigger markdowns throughout liquidation, according to the release.

"Generations of Virginians have trusted Haynes for quality and value, and The Dump Luxe Furniture Outlets made luxury brands accessible at outlet prices," said Aaron Miller, President of SB360 Capital Partners.

See the stores that are closing below:



Store

Full Address

City

State

Zip Code

Haynes Furniture

12620 Jefferson Avenue

Newport News

VA

23602

Haynes Furniture

6550 Hull Street Road

Richmond

VA

23224

Haynes Furniture

9515 West Broad Street

Richmond

VA

23294

Haynes Furniture

5324 Virginia Beach Boulevard

Virginia Beach

VA

23462

The Dump Luxe Furniture

1345 West Elliot Road

Tempe

AZ

85284

The Dump Luxe Furniture

815 Sidney Marcus Boulevard

Atlanta

GA

30324

The Dump Luxe Furniture

250 S Waukegan Road

Deerfield

IL

60015

The Dump Luxe Furniture

2860 S Highland Avenue

Lombard

IL

60148

The Dump Luxe Furniture

10251 North Freeway

Houston

TX

77037

The Dump Luxe Furniture

2700 Ranch Trail

Irving

TX

75063

The Dump Luxe Furniture

801 North Military Highway

Norfolk

VA

23502

The Dump Luxe Furniture

7204 Brook Road

Richmond

VA

23227



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