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Haynes Furniture, The Dump permanently closing after 128 years

WTKR Latest Headlines and Weather: Oct. 8
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VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Haynes Furniture and The Dump Luxe Furniture Outlet are closing permanently after 128 years in business.

Haynes Furniture first opened on Grace Street in Richmond and Main Street in Norfolk. Strelitz created The Dump with his brother-in-law and a team of people, and both stores have continued to operate within the family.

"This is a bittersweet ending, filled with gratitude for four generations of customers and employees," said E.J. Strelitz in a press release, Executive Chairman of the stores. "Thank you to everyone who helped us along the way."

Going-out-of-business sales will start at 10 a.m. on Thursday, assisted by SB360 Capital Partners. The sales will feature brand-name furniture, mattresses and rugs, with lots of savings and bigger markdowns throughout liquidation, according to the release.

"Generations of Virginians have trusted Haynes for quality and value, and The Dump Luxe Furniture Outlets made luxury brands accessible at outlet prices," said Aaron Miller, President of SB360 Capital Partners.

See the stores that are closing below:

Store
Full Address
City
State
Zip Code
Haynes Furniture
12620 Jefferson Avenue
Newport News
VA
23602
Haynes Furniture
6550 Hull Street Road
Richmond
VA
23224
Haynes Furniture
9515 West Broad Street
Richmond
VA
23294
Haynes Furniture
5324 Virginia Beach Boulevard
Virginia Beach
VA
23462
The Dump Luxe Furniture
1345 West Elliot Road
Tempe
AZ
85284
The Dump Luxe Furniture
815 Sidney Marcus Boulevard
Atlanta
GA
30324
The Dump Luxe Furniture
250 S Waukegan Road
Deerfield
IL
60015
The Dump Luxe Furniture
2860 S Highland Avenue
Lombard
IL
60148
The Dump Luxe Furniture
10251 North Freeway
Houston
TX
77037
The Dump Luxe Furniture
2700 Ranch Trail
Irving
TX
75063
The Dump Luxe Furniture
801 North Military Highway
Norfolk
VA
23502
The Dump Luxe Furniture
7204 Brook Road
Richmond
VA
23227

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