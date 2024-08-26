Hundreds gather at Harbor Park to remember Matthew Gallina, VB firefighter who died from cancer

NORFOLK, Va. — Harbor Park — a venue meant typically meant for sports, fun and fireworks — welcomed a somber crowd Monday afternoon: those mourning the loss of Virginia Beach firefighter Matthew Gallina.

Gallina, who served in the department for more than 20 years, passed away on August 21 after a battle with esophageal cancer, which the fire department has said was occupational.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Tides' stadium for the event, but the procession began earlier in the day in Virginia Beach.

Earlier this year News 3 spoke with Matt's wife, Michelle Gallina, on how her husband had been diagnosed last year with stage 4 esophageal cancer.

Virginia Beach Fire Chief Kenneth Pravetz told News 3 that Matt was a great friend with a wonderful personality and always championed the department's Movember efforts for raising money for prostate cancer.

