Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

Hundreds gather at Harbor Park to remember Matthew Gallina, VB firefighter who died from cancer

Harbor Park — a venue meant typically meant for sports, fun and fireworks — welcomed a somber crowd Monday afternoon: those mourning the loss of Virginia Beach firefighter Matthew Gallina. Gallina, who served in the department for more than 20 years, passed away on August 21 after a battle with esophageal cancer, which the fire department has said was occupational.
Harbor Park Matthew Gallina's funeral
Harbor Park funeral Matthew Gallina
Matthew Gallina
Matt Gallina
Matt Gallina
Matt Gallina
Celebration of life for Matthew Gallina
Harbor Park Matthew Gallina's funeral
Harbor Park Matthew Gallina's funeral
Posted
and last updated

NORFOLK, Va. — Harbor Park — a venue meant typically meant for sports, fun and fireworks — welcomed a somber crowd Monday afternoon: those mourning the loss of Virginia Beach firefighter Matthew Gallina.

Gallina, who served in the department for more than 20 years, passed away on August 21 after a battle with esophageal cancer, which the fire department has said was occupational.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Tides' stadium for the event, but the procession began earlier in the day in Virginia Beach.

Watch: Funeral procession for Matthew Gallina passes through Virginia Beach

Matthew Gallina funeral procession

Earlier this year News 3 spoke with Matt's wife, Michelle Gallina, on how her husband had been diagnosed last year with stage 4 esophageal cancer.

Virginia Beach Fire Chief Kenneth Pravetz told News 3 that Matt was a great friend with a wonderful personality and always championed the department's Movember efforts for raising money for prostate cancer.

Stream the event live here

Watch: VB fire chief mourns loss of 20-year veteran

VB fire chief speaks on passing of city firefighter to cancer

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device