Hundreds of meals served to those in need in Virginia Beach on Christmas Eve

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Despite the new Judeo-Christian Outreach Center (JCOC) still under construction, that didn't stop volunteers from passing out over 400 meals to those in need in Virginia Beach on Christmas Eve.

Inside Mount Olive Baptist Church, Silent Night was being played by musicians to give a festive atmosphere.

The banquet hall resonated with the sounds of utensils clattering on plates, conversations, and laughter as volunteers distributed hundreds of meals put together by Virginia Senator Bill DeSteph and members of the JCOC.

"It’s a tradition I do every year because it’s the right thing to do," Sen. DeSteph said. "This is about being able to touch individuals that I see on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve. We’ve been able to help many people with different issues, from birth certificates to proper IDs."

Among those receiving assistance was Michael Morris, a man currently living on the streets of Virginia Beach.

"It's always a blessing to have food," he said. "We always go out and tell other people, and when they don't know about here, I tell them to come here every day."

JCOC has worked with Morris for the last two years.

While he may not have a permanent home, he appreciates the support from volunteers who offer help when needed.

"You need anything, I got you," said Katie Hayes from JCOC. "We serve dinner every night, and if they need any extra items—sleeping bags or hygiene bags—we try to provide those as well."

The JCOC adapts to the changing needs of those they assist each year, but their commitment to being a good neighbor remains steadfast.

"Thank you, Senator, for serving up some good food," Morris expressed. "He was here for Thanksgiving and here again for Christmas—I appreciate it."

JCOC not only hands out meals during the holidays but also year-round Monday-Friday.

If you would like to help volunteer click here.