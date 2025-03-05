Insurance agent gives advice on what to look out for ahead of severe weather in Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — When severe weather is in the forecast, like it is for Wednesday, that can mean big problems for property owners, especially if there are large trees on the property.

Tuesday afternoon at a house in a Virginia Beach neighborhood, a tree was coming down. Perhaps just in time given the severe weather that was in the forecast for Hampton Roads.

If a tree comes down during a storm, it can not only cause a problem for the property owner — it could also cause issues for neighbors.

“A lot of the questions we get is when a tree falls during a storm and it falls from your neighbor’s property onto your property. Around here, when it comes to that, you now own that tree," insurance agent Erik Fink said.

That means you’re responsible for damage the tree causes to your property even if the tree came from your neighbor’s property, unless you can prove your neighbor knew the tree was likely to fall.

The same goes for other damage — for example, if your neighbor’s outdoor furniture gets blown into your house.

“It’s one of those things where neighbors really need to work together on making sure their neighborhoods are good and their homes are good," said Fink.

Chandler Thomas, owner of Kono Tree Care, says the profession tree service was taking down the tree at the Virginia Beach house Tuesday. He says the company often sees situations in which a tree damages a neighboring home, and the damage is billed to the neighbor.

Thomas recommends having trees inspected yearly. He says there are signs to look for that may indicate a tree needs to come down.

“They’ll have cavities. You’ll see what looks like rotting wood. Also, at the base of the tree, if it has any root rot, that’s another form of disease," Thomas explained.

If you do get damage from a storm, Fink said whether you should file a claim or not depends on your budget.

“People are getting hit hard right now when it comes to their insurance. So you really have to talk to your family. Make sure your spouse and you, if you own a home together, what is your threshold? What’s your threshold for where you’re going to take it out of pocket versus making that claim against your insurance," said Fink.

Travel impacts on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel are also a possibility during Wednesday's severe weather.

Tuesday afternoon, the bridge’s website was telling drivers to expect restrictions as the storm moves through.

“We take it seriously and it’s a concern to us," CBBT Police Lt. Steven Wilson said about the incoming weather.

The bridge also planned to have staff available to help people carry their exterior cargo across if and when a level one restriction happens.