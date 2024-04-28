International Night Market to open in Virginia Beach Arts District

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Local businesses in Virginia Beach are collaborating to launch an International Night Market series, according to a release from the ViBe Creative District.

ViBe said the market series will promote diversity, economic growth, and community well-being for Virginia Beach's arts district.

The market launches with an inaugural event on Friday, May 3, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at 723 20th Street.

The market will transform the 20th Street cul-de-sac into a block party, with entertainment, a DJ, folk artists, dancers, local artisans, and food, according to ViBe.

The night market will be themed after authentic street events celebrated across Latin America, ViBe said.

The series of night markets will take place on May 3, June 7, and July 5.

The markets are free and open to all with public parking available on 19th Street at the Virginia Beach Convention Center Lots.

For more information visit the organizer's website.