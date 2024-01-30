'It is a crime scene': VBPD can't recover occupants before the car is retrieved

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Efforts to recover the car resting on the ocean floor a few hundred feet from the Virginia Beach boardwalk enter a fourth day as the police-led group gears up for another attempt later this week.

On Monday evening, Virginia Beach Police made a series of posts to X, formerly Twitter, walking followers through each step of the process as many wonder why a body or bodies still have not been recovered.

"Because it is a crime scene, we want to leave it encapsulated as best we can," said Sgt. Brian Ricardo, with VBPD's Special Operations Bureau. "If we open up that portal to the ocean, we're going to lose evidence."

Ricardo said Monday the car is on its roof leaning towards the beach. In the series of X posts, VBPD shared two clips of video footage taken by a remotely-operated vehicle where, through the murky water, images of what appear to be the vehicle can be seen. In one clip, a tire briefly appears; in the other, a flash of red.

Video of car in ocean by VB pier

Videos of the incident and aftermath at the pier spread widely since Saturday, generating more than 10 million views on social media sites Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. In the comments, many express dismay on a lack of update on the car's occupants.

"The car is unstable," Ricardo said. "The fear for us is not that it will drift but that one of the divers will get entangled in the car."

A VBPD X post adds, "The goal of this mission remains to safely retrieve the vehicle, reunite any & all occupants with their loved ones, & maintain the integrity of all evidence."

A sonar image shared with News 3 also shed light on the car's position.

The brown streaks in the bottom left of the image are remnants of the pier in the water. The larger brown mark in the image is the vehicle.

VBPD Sonar image of car in the ocean off Virginia Beach pier



On Sunday, VBPD worked with a team from Crofton Industries, a group they said bring "extensive experience & access to the appropriate equipment to salvage objects form the ocean floor" but ultimately, "tumultuous surface conditions" prevented the effort. Chains and mooring lines were broken, and Crofton was forced to return for repairs.

News 3 will continue to follow this story, updating you on air and online.

