Jackalope Festival returns to Virginia Beach in 2024

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Jackalope Festival is returning to Virginia Beach in 2024.

After its inaugural outing in 2023, the Jackalope Festival announced Thursday afternoon in a Facebook post that it would be returning the weekend of May 31-June 2, 2024.

The three-day festival features demonstrations and competitions from skateboarders, breakdancers and boulderers.

The Jackalope Festival has origins in Canada, where it's been put on for the past decade.

In 2023, Tony Hawk, arguably the world's most famous skateboarder, performed at the Virginia Beach event.

On its Facebook post Thursday, the festival said the agenda will include:

- Vert & street skateboarding

- Bouldering

- BASE jumping

- Skimboarding

- Moto X

- BMX demo

- Live music & more