Landyn Davis, Virginia Beach boy shot in head by stray bullet, makes it to LEGOLAND

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Landyn Davis, the Virginia Beach boy hit by a stray bullet in his home last February, has made it to LEGOLAND — thanks to a free trip arranged by LEGOLAND parent company, Merlin Entertainment.

Landyn has a passion for LEGO and has always wanted to go to LEGOLAND, his mother Emily Rigsby told WTKR News 3 last year. The trip to LEGOLAND was a wish Landyn had while still in the hospital that motivated him through his rehabilitation.

WTKR News 3 reached out to LEGOLAND on behalf of the Davis family, and, last July, they confirmed they would be sending Landyn's family a special package for a free trip to Legoland New York.

Watch previous coverage: Family of Landyn Davis turns tragedy into advocacy

Family of Landyn Davis turns tragedy into advocacy one year after shooting

"When Merlin Entertainments learned of Landyn’s heartbreaking story and discovered his love for LEGO, we knew we had to do something special for him," said Julie Estrada, PR director for Merlin Entertainment.

But Landyn's recovery from being shot in the head has been a long one. More than 15 months since the incident, Landyn is still wheelchair-bound.

In February, talking with WTKR News 3 Virginia Beach neighborhood reporter John Hood, the family said he had recently completed his first LEGO set since the shooting.