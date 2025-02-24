Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

Large fire burns multiple housing units, displacing 18 residents

480690420_976202184609953_8761170261564825423_n.jpg
481341301_976202167943288_9192542160946837071_n.jpg
480877239_976202084609963_826730808941699019_n.jpg
480887071_976202827943222_4614220811070752079_n.jpg
Posted

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A large fire overtook multiple housing units in Virginia Beach — 13 adults and five children were displaced as a result, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Around 4:33 p.m., Virginia Beach Firefighters said they responded to a multi-family structure fire in the 800 Block of Prince Albert Court. They arrived to see a large fire burning from the roof of the two-story structure. The fire began to spread to adjacent buildings, prompting the upgrade to a second alarm.

480887071_976202827943222_4614220811070752079_n.jpg

An emergency notification was sent out to nearby residents, advising them to stay indoors to avoid the heavy smoke in the area.

It took crews around 45 minutes to get the fire under control. The Virginia Beach Fire Department reported no major injuries. One person was treated for smoke inhalation, but they didn't require a medical transport.

The exact number of displaced peoples has yet to be determined, but officials confirmed that at least 18 people need to find temporary housing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device