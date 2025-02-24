Large fire burns multiple housing units, displacing 18 residents

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A large fire overtook multiple housing units in Virginia Beach — 13 adults and five children were displaced as a result, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Around 4:33 p.m., Virginia Beach Firefighters said they responded to a multi-family structure fire in the 800 Block of Prince Albert Court. They arrived to see a large fire burning from the roof of the two-story structure. The fire began to spread to adjacent buildings, prompting the upgrade to a second alarm.

Virginia Beach Fire Department

An emergency notification was sent out to nearby residents, advising them to stay indoors to avoid the heavy smoke in the area.

It took crews around 45 minutes to get the fire under control. The Virginia Beach Fire Department reported no major injuries. One person was treated for smoke inhalation, but they didn't require a medical transport.

The exact number of displaced peoples has yet to be determined, but officials confirmed that at least 18 people need to find temporary housing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.