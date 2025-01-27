Body recovered from pond matches physical description of missing Virginia Beach boy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police say they recovered a body from a pond Monday that matches the physical and clothing description of Juan Sebastian Mejia Acevedo, a missing 12-year-old who police issued an AMBER Alert for over the weekend.

The body was pulled out of a pond around 1 p.m. near the Cambria at Cornerstone apartments off South Independence Boulevard during VBPD's search effort for the boy.

The pond is near the 200 block of Mica Avenue — the address where police say Acevedo was last seen by his parents a few days ago.

VBPD's marine patrol used sonar technology to locate the body in the water, Chief Paul Neudigate said.

Police didn't elaborate futher on the circumstances surrounding Acevedo's death, but Chief Neudigate said he thinks the ice that formed during the recent cold weather "played a big role."

Acevedo was first reported missing Friday night, police say. His parents believed he was at a friend's house, but they called police around 9 p.m. when he hadn't returned home.

News 3 learned that Acevedo's parents were on Facebook Live when they received a ransom request for their child via WhatsApp.

During their investigation and search for him, evidence of his disappearance led VBPD to treat his case as an abduction and contacted Virginia State Police to issue an AMBER Alert. That AMBER Alert was issued on Saturday around 7 a.m.