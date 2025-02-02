Legal analyst goes over changes in policy at Virginia Beach jail

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office has announced changes to its jail policies following the death of Rolin Hill, who died last June shortly after being released from the Virginia Beach jail.

Body camera footage from the incident showed one deputy punching Hill in the head while another had their knee on his neck.

Bodycam footage shows booking of Rolin Hill before his death

Now nearly eight months later there are several new policies put in place to prevent this from happening again.

Among the new policies is the appointment of a staff member to serve as an inmate advocate during serious use-of-force incidents. Additionally, a captain will be required to review body-worn camera footage from all use-of-force situations.

“I think the sheriff is taking the right step in having someone who listens more to the complaints of inmates, rather than simply dismissing them,” legal analyst and attorney Sonny Stallings said.

John Hood

Other changes include the removal of the restraint device known as the "wrap" from the list of approved restraints and a requirement that police officers remove restraints before an inmate enters the sheriff’s custody.

VBPD explain what restraint device Rolin Hill was in when booked at VB jail

Sheriff Rocky Holcomb has also reinstated the rank of major to oversee the jail. Stallings added, “Basically, what he is doing is putting a more experienced person in charge of the jail and how they handle people, which is a good idea.”

News 3 tried reaching out to Holcomb for an interview about the changes but was told Holcomb was unavailable for an interview.

However, in a statement released Thursday, Holcomb said in part, "I have met personally with every deputy to reinforce our training, policies, and expectations and to ensure the weight of the public trust we uphold."

As for the former deputies charged in Hill’s death, their trial dates have been set for this fall.

Former Virginia Beach deputies arraigned Monday morning, accused of murder in Rolin Hill's death

Stallings believes that more legal action may follow the trial. “I'm sure there is a civil suit somewhere down the road,” he said.

For more updates on this developing story, stay with News 3.