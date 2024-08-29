Man accused of abducting kids, stabbing pregnant ex-wife says he doesn't remember deadly crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In a jailhouse interview behind bars in Virginia Beach after his arraignment Thursday, Dana Plummer, who prompted an AMBER Alert earlier in August after allegedly abducting his kids and stabbing his pregnant ex-wife and stepdaughter, told News 3 he doesn't remember much of the crash that left his 1-year-old daughter dead and his sons hospitalized.

News 3 learned through charging documents Thursday that Plummer's ex-wife was pregnant at the time of the alleged attack. One of the charges listed against Plummer is malicious wounding of a pregnant victim, a class 2 felony.

Another malicious wounding felony charge listed against Plummer states that a victim was permanently impaired by the alleged attack. It's not clear which victim was permanently impaired.

This is the first time Plummer has spoken publicly since the August 14 incident that ended the following morning with a crash in Prince George's County, Md., where he says he was taking his kids, 7, 5 and 1, to his aunt's house in Washington.

Police say before the crash, Plummer went to his ex-wife’s Virginia Beach home on Jay Are Court, stabbed his stepdaughter and his ex-wife, and took their three children.

The AMBER Alert ended with Plummer leading Virginia State Police on a chase from Fairfax County over state lines, and ultimately crashing on I-495 in Maryland.

The crash left his sons seriously injured, police say. His 1-year-old daughter died from her injuries later that day, police confirmed.

“All I remember is waking up with my son in arms, finding out a day later that my daughter had passed. So… that’s something heavy that’s still weighing, but I just keep everything in my prayers right now," Plummer told News 3's Angela Bohon Thursday afternoon. "Pray to my higher power to see everything through."

Bohon told Plummer it must have been hard to hear about his daughter's death.

“Definitely, definitely," he responded. "I believe daughters are a gift to the nation, or to the world. So, definitely missing her.”

He told us he hasn't been able to speak with his two sons and doesn't know how they're doing.

"I haven't been able to reach out or be in contact [with my sons]. My aunt and my brother on the outside haven't been able to get in touch… That's all I've been trying to figure out is how they're doing, what they're doing, who they're with," said Plummer.

TIMELINE: 3 children abducted by father in Virginia Beach leads to fatal car crash in Maryland

News 3 obtained military records that say Plummer had "administratively separated" from the U.S. Navy on Aug. 2 — less than two weeks before the crash. Documents show he enlisted in 2010.

An administrative separation is a way of removing service members "who are not fit" to serve, according to military news site military.com.

However, Plummer refuted this to News 3, saying, "I haven't gotten out of the Navy yet. I haven't been served any paperwork or anything. So, yeah, I'm still in as far as I'm concerned. I haven't received my DD214 [discharge papers and separation documents] yet."

Documents also show in March 2024, Plummer had multiple guns taken away from him after police said he was showing signs of paranoid schizophrenia.

Plummer asserted that he's of sound mind.

“My mental fortitude is something, again, I will say that I have always taken pride in," Plummer said. "I've always been of sound mind and like to keep sound counsel around me. My mental fortitude, my mental health, that's something that I take pride in."

“I read daily, I think, I write, I'm healthy,” Plummer stated firmly.

Plummer was being held in Maryland until the VBSO could arrange his extradition. He had previously waived an extradition hearing. He still may face charges in Maryland where the chase ended and the crash occurred.

Plummer faces nine felony charges and four misdemeanors in Virginia Beach for the incident.

The charges in Virginia are as follows:



Disregard police stop/endangerment (felony)

Malicious wounding of a pregnant victim (felony)

Abduction by force, juvenile (felony, two counts)

Contribute to delinquency, abuse of child (misdemeanor, four counts)

Malicious wounding, victim, permanently impaired (felony)

Hit and run, $1000 damage to property (felony)

Gross, wanton, reckless care for child (felony, three counts)

His bond hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday.