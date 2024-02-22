Man arrested, accused of stealing ambulance from Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man has been arrested and charged in connection to an ambulance that was stolen from Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital, police say.

Christopher Allman, a 33-year-old man from Virginia Beach, is facing the following charges, according to police: Grand Larceny, Felony Eluding, Felony Destruction of Property, Impersonation of EMS Personnel, Tampering with an EMS Vehicle, and Maliciously Activating a Fire Alarm.

WATCH: Stolen ambulance drives down Pacific Avenue

Ambulance chase video

The charges stem from an incident Tuesday night in which an ambulance was stolen from Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Around 7 p.m., police found the stolen ambulance, police say. Officers say they used tire deflation devices to stop the ambulance.

Eventually, the ambulance drove onto the sidewalk and crashed into a building pillar on Laskin Ave.

It's still unclear why the ambulance was stolen in the first place.

