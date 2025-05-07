Man dead following shooting on Rodney Lane in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man is dead following a shooting on Rodney Lane Wednesday morning, Virginia Beach police confirmed to WTKR News 3.

Police say around 11:11 a.m., officers were sent to the 500 block of Rodney Lane. That's in the Whitehurst Landing area, not far from the Providence Road overpass above I-64.

There, officers found a man who died at the scene, police say.

Police say they've detained someone in connection to the incident, and there's no ongoing threat to the community.

At this time, police haven't shared information on the man who was shot or the person they detained. They said they're still investigating.

